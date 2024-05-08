Watch LSU softball's Taylor Pleasants walk off Alabama in 14th inning of SEC Tournament game

For 13 innings on Wednesday, LSU softball and Alabama never gave an inch. Each team's pitcher was mowing down her opponents, and some spectacular plays from both outfields sent the Tigers and Crimson Tide to the bottom of the 14th inning tied at 2.

Then Alabama's Jocelyn Briski finally wavered. Sierra Daniel and Ciara Briggs singled to put runners on first and second with no outs, and although McKenzie Redoutey struck out, Raeleen Gutierrez added another single to load the bases. Up stepped Taylor Pleasants, and she ended the longest game by innings in SEC Tournament history with a single to deep center.

It was the sixth walk-off of the season for the Tigers, most in the SEC. It also clinched LSU's spot in the second-round against top-seeded Tennessee at 10 a.m. CT Thursday.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Watch Taylor Pleasants walk off Alabama in 14th inning of SEC Tournament