WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels personally invited to play in the Senior Bowl

One of the most anticipated weeks and games every year in college football is the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. For an entire week, NFL coaches and scouts get to take a look at some of the best seniors in the country.

Now, that has changed to include any player who is draft-eligible and wants to participate.

Your performance during that week and that game can greatly influence your draft stock. You can earn a lot of money or lose a lot of money in just a week. Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy personally invited LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels to participate on Wednesday.

Daniels is currently one of the best players in the country and I believe he is the best quarterback in the country and that he should win the Heisman Trophy this year. He has already thrown for over 3,000 and he is just short of 1,000 rushing yards this season.

