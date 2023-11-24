How to watch LSU men’s basketball take on North Florida on Friday night

After a 2-1 showing at the Charleston Classic that saw the Tigers win their last two including an overtime victory over Wake Forest, coach Matt McMahon’s team is returning to Baton Rouge to play host to North Florida in a Friday night battle.

LSU is 3-2 on the year and plays host to an Ospreys team that enters at 4-2 having yet to face a power conference opponent on the season. They’ll face their toughest test yet as they head to Baton Rouge to take on a Tigers team that can’t afford another loss to a mid-major.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch this game.

How to Watch

Date : November 24, 2023

Time : 7 p.m. CT

Live Stream : SEC Network+

App : WatchESPN

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

Injury Report

LSU is healthy entering this game.

Players to Watch

LSU

Points — F Will Baker (16.0 PPG)

Rebounds — F Will Baker (6.2 RPG)

Assists — G Jordan Wright (2. APG)

Steals — G Jordan Wright (2.6 SPG)

Blocks — F Jalen Reed (1.4 BPG)

North Florida

Points — G Chaz Lanier (17.5 PPG)

Rebounds — F Dorian James (6.7 RPG)

Assists — G Ametri Moss (2.7 APG)

Steals — G Nate Lliteras (1.2 SPG)

Blocks — G Nate Lliteras (1.0 BPG)

Prediction

After a frustrating blown lead against Dayton, the Tigers responded well to take their last two in Charleston. The Nicholls game is beginning to look like an anomaly, and I don’t expect a repeat of that result here.

Prediction: LSU 78, North Florida 60

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire