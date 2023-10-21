How to watch as LSU hosts Army in Week 8 matchup
LSU has played five SEC contests in the last five weeks, but the team has a two-week break from league play that begins with a home contest against Army in Week 8 before the bye.
The Black Knights enter this one at 2-4 on the year having lost three in a row, and this year’s squad has moved away from the triple-option offensive attack that has become synonymous with the program, opting for a more shotgun-oriented scheme that features more passing.
LSU’s season will likely come down to the Alabama game in two weeks, but the Tigers can’t look past a well-coached Army team that will present a unique challenge.
Here’s everything you need to know to follow LSU’s Week 8 contest.
How to Watch
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Oct. 21, 2023
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: SEC Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Injury Report
LSU
DT Mekhi Wingo (Out)
OT Emery Jones (Out)
Army
WR Isaiah Alston (Questionable)
QB Bryson Daily (Questionable)
RB Miles Stewart (Questionable)
Career Stats
LSU:
Passing: Jayden Daniels (2,294 yards, 22 TD, 3 INT, 73.1% completion)
Rushing: Logan Diggs (99 attempts, 585 yards, 5 TD)
Receiving: Malik Nabers (52 receptions, 860 yards, 7 TD)
Tackling: Andre Sam (47)
Sacks: Harold Perkins (3)
Interceptions: Duce Chestnut, Greg Penn III, Andre Sam, Zy Alexander, Major Burns, Harold Perkins (1)
Army:
Passing: Bryson Daily (712 yards, 6 TD, 4 INT, 54.5% completion)
Rushing: Bryson Daily (100 attempts, 412 yards, 3 TD)
Receiving: Isaiah Alston (9 receptions, 266 yards, 2 TD)
Tackling: Leo Lowin (35)
Sacks: Jimmy Ciarlo (3)
Interceptions: Bo Nicolas-Paul, Quindrelin Hammonds, Max DiDomenico, Cameron Jones (1)