How to watch as LSU hosts Army in Week 8 matchup

LSU has played five SEC contests in the last five weeks, but the team has a two-week break from league play that begins with a home contest against Army in Week 8 before the bye.

The Black Knights enter this one at 2-4 on the year having lost three in a row, and this year’s squad has moved away from the triple-option offensive attack that has become synonymous with the program, opting for a more shotgun-oriented scheme that features more passing.

LSU’s season will likely come down to the Alabama game in two weeks, but the Tigers can’t look past a well-coached Army team that will present a unique challenge.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow LSU’s Week 8 contest.

How to Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date : Oct. 21, 2023

Time : 6:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel : SEC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Injury Report

LSU

DT Mekhi Wingo (Out)

OT Emery Jones (Out)

Army

Career Stats

LSU:

Passing: Jayden Daniels (2,294 yards, 22 TD, 3 INT, 73.1% completion)

Rushing: Logan Diggs (99 attempts, 585 yards, 5 TD)

Receiving: Malik Nabers (52 receptions, 860 yards, 7 TD)

Tackling: Andre Sam (47)

Sacks: Harold Perkins (3)

Interceptions: Duce Chestnut, Greg Penn III, Andre Sam, Zy Alexander, Major Burns, Harold Perkins (1)

Army:

Passing: Bryson Daily (712 yards, 6 TD, 4 INT, 54.5% completion)

Rushing: Bryson Daily (100 attempts, 412 yards, 3 TD)

Receiving: Isaiah Alston (9 receptions, 266 yards, 2 TD)

Tackling: Leo Lowin (35)

Sacks: Jimmy Ciarlo (3)

Interceptions: Bo Nicolas-Paul, Quindrelin Hammonds, Max DiDomenico, Cameron Jones (1)

