How to watch LSU’s home battle against Florida on Saturday night in Week 11

Coming off a frustrating loss on the road against Alabama, LSU will look to get back in the win column against its cross-divisional rival Florida.

The Gators enter Saturday’s game in Baton Rouge at 5-4 on the year having lost their last two, most recently a demoralizing home loss to an Arkansas team that was 2-6 and on a six-game skid. They need to win one of their last three against the Tigers, Missouri and Florida State to reach a bowl game.

While LSU’s hopes of reaching Atlanta and the College Football Playoff are over, it will look to get back to the 10-win mark this season, and that starts with a win over Florida.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Week 11 showdown.

How to Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date : Nov. 11, 2023

Time : 6:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel : SEC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Injury Report

LSU

Florida

TE Jonathan Odom (Out)

WR Andy Jean (Questionable)

Players to Watch

LSU:

Passing: Jayden Daniels (2,792 yards, 27 TD, 4 INT, 72.1% completion)

Rushing: Jayden Daniels (102 attempts, 684 yards, 6 TD)

Receiving: Malik Nabers (66 receptions, 1,152 yards, 10 TD)

Tackling: Greg Penn III (61)

Sacks: Harold Perkins (4)

Interceptions: Andre Sam (3)

Alabama:

Passing: Graham Mertz (2,409 yards, 17 TD, 2 INT, 73.9% completion)

Rushing: Montrell Johnson (106 attempts, 555 yards, 4 TD)

Receiving: Ricky Pearsall (55 receptions, 773 yards, 4 TD)

Tackling: Shemar James (55)

Sacks: Princely Umanmielen (5.5)

Interceptions: Devin Moore, Jordan Castell, Miguel Mitchell (1)

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire