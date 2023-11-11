Advertisement
Breaking News:

Judge won't rule on Michigan's temporary restraining order yet; Harbaugh won't be on sidelines at Penn State

How to watch LSU’s home battle against Florida on Saturday night in Week 11

Tyler Nettuno
·2 min read

Coming off a frustrating loss on the road against Alabama, LSU will look to get back in the win column against its cross-divisional rival Florida.

The Gators enter Saturday’s game in Baton Rouge at 5-4 on the year having lost their last two, most recently a demoralizing home loss to an Arkansas team that was 2-6 and on a six-game skid. They need to win one of their last three against the Tigers, Missouri and Florida State to reach a bowl game.

While LSU’s hopes of reaching Atlanta and the College Football Playoff are over, it will look to get back to the 10-win mark this season, and that starts with a win over Florida.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Week 11 showdown.

How to Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Nov. 11, 2023

  • Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

  • TV Channel: SEC Network

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Injury Report

LSU

Florida

  • TE Jonathan Odom (Out)

  • WR Andy Jean (Questionable)

Players to Watch

LSU:

  • Passing: Jayden Daniels (2,792 yards, 27 TD, 4 INT, 72.1% completion)

  • Rushing: Jayden Daniels (102 attempts, 684 yards, 6 TD)

  • Receiving: Malik Nabers (66 receptions, 1,152 yards, 10 TD)

  • Tackling: Greg Penn III (61)

  • Sacks: Harold Perkins (4)

  • Interceptions: Andre Sam (3)

Alabama:

  • Passing: Graham Mertz (2,409 yards, 17 TD, 2 INT, 73.9% completion)

  • Rushing: Montrell Johnson (106 attempts, 555 yards, 4 TD)

  • Receiving: Ricky Pearsall (55 receptions, 773 yards, 4 TD)

  • Tackling: Shemar James (55)

  • Sacks: Princely Umanmielen (5.5)

  • Interceptions: Devin Moore, Jordan Castell, Miguel Mitchell (1)

Five Things to Know

What to Watch For

Behind Enemy Lines Preview

Staff Predictions

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire