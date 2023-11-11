How to watch LSU’s home battle against Florida on Saturday night in Week 11
Coming off a frustrating loss on the road against Alabama, LSU will look to get back in the win column against its cross-divisional rival Florida.
The Gators enter Saturday’s game in Baton Rouge at 5-4 on the year having lost their last two, most recently a demoralizing home loss to an Arkansas team that was 2-6 and on a six-game skid. They need to win one of their last three against the Tigers, Missouri and Florida State to reach a bowl game.
While LSU’s hopes of reaching Atlanta and the College Football Playoff are over, it will look to get back to the 10-win mark this season, and that starts with a win over Florida.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Week 11 showdown.
How to Watch
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Nov. 11, 2023
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: SEC Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Injury Report
LSU
RB Logan Diggs (Doubtful)
CB Zy Alexander (Out)
Florida
TE Jonathan Odom (Out)
WR Andy Jean (Questionable)
Players to Watch
LSU:
Passing: Jayden Daniels (2,792 yards, 27 TD, 4 INT, 72.1% completion)
Rushing: Jayden Daniels (102 attempts, 684 yards, 6 TD)
Receiving: Malik Nabers (66 receptions, 1,152 yards, 10 TD)
Tackling: Greg Penn III (61)
Sacks: Harold Perkins (4)
Interceptions: Andre Sam (3)
Alabama:
Passing: Graham Mertz (2,409 yards, 17 TD, 2 INT, 73.9% completion)
Rushing: Montrell Johnson (106 attempts, 555 yards, 4 TD)
Receiving: Ricky Pearsall (55 receptions, 773 yards, 4 TD)
Tackling: Shemar James (55)
Sacks: Princely Umanmielen (5.5)
Interceptions: Devin Moore, Jordan Castell, Miguel Mitchell (1)