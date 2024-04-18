How to watch LSU gymnastics in the NCAA semifinal on Thursday afternoon

After taking victory in the Fayetteville Regional, LSU is moving on to the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championship semifinal in Fort Worth.

The Tigers will compete in the first semifinal, which is set for Thursday afternoon at Dickies Arena. Eight total teams are competing for a spot in the Four on the Floor, and LSU will go head-to-head against No. 3 California, No. 12 Arkansas and Stanford.

The top two teams from each semifinal will advance with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Florida, No. 5 Utah and No. 8 Alabama competing on the other side of the bracket.

“I’m proud of our group,” coach Jay Clark said in a release. “We’re one step closer to where we’re trying to go and we’re ready to keep the train rolling. This team has done a good job of staying present and doing it for each other. That’s been a huge key for our success this year and we just want to continue to stay true to ourselves.

“It doesn’t get any easier now that we’re headed to the semifinals. That in itself is certainly a great accomplishment, but we want to continue to move forward and stay in the same mindset we have all year. We are grateful for each step of this journey and we’re excited to get out there and do what we’ve done all year.”

The Tigers are looking to get back to the Four on the Floor for the second year in a row, and that will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. In the meantime, here’s how to watch LSU gymnastics in the NCAA semifinal on Thursday.

How to Watch

Date : Thursday, April 18

Location : Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Time : 3:30 p.m. CT

Live Stream : ESPN2 (Additional coverage on ESPN+)

Live Stats: Click here

