How to watch LSU gymnastics compete in the SEC Championships on Saturday night

After another phenomenal regular season, the LSU Tigers are heading to New Orleans to compete in the SEC Championships on Saturday night. As the top seed at the event, coach Jay Clark’s team will compete in the late session on Saturday with the other four top seeds: Florida, Kentucky and Alabama. This is the first time LSU has entered the SEC Championships as the top seed since 2019, which was also the last time the Tigers won an SEC title. LSU owns four SEC championships overall, winning the inaugural event in 1981 and three in a row from 2017-19. Here’s everything you need to know to watch as LSU competes for a conference title on Saturday night.

Date : Saturday, March 23

Location : Smoothie King Center in New Orleans

Time : 7 p.m. CT

TV : SEC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

