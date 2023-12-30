WATCH: LSU’s football team takes a trip to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay ahead of ReliaQuest Bowl

While many will — understandably — bemoan the diminishing importance of non-playoff bowl matchups, one fact remains: They can provide a fun excursion for the team, at least if you land in a desirable destination.

There are few more desirable than the Sunshine State in the winter, and LSU lucked out by getting sent to Tampa to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin.

While the team had some downtime on the trip, it took a day to spend at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, where the team rode flat rides and roller coasters and had close encounters of the animal kind.

LSU put out a video summarizing the trip.

LSU will have to turn its attention back to football this weekend, however, as it looks to reach the 10-win mark in back-to-back seasons under Brian Kelly.

