Watch LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels discuss Florida State's dangerous pass rush
Watch LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels talk about Florida State's dangerous pass rush
Watch LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels talk about Florida State's dangerous pass rush
The Tigers won the SEC West in Brian Kelly's first season in Baton Rouge.
Scott Pianowski examines the 2023 fantasy quarterback landscape, breaking down the position into tiers to help you get ready.
Here's how to watch this week's college football games, including Thursday's Big Ten kickoff.
We draft players we're a bit scared of, hoping they reach their full potential. Here's who Matt Harmon is worried he's wrong about in 2023.
The former 5-star recruit had 35 catches as a freshman at LSU before spending two seasons at Georgia and transferring to Nebraska in the offseason.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus highlights some intriguing ADP movement now that preseason has come to an end.
In the final preseason edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald preaches perspective with C.J. Stroud and his fellow rookies, and wonders if Gang Green might be more threatening than actual gangrene this season.
Zappe started two games last season and was listed as Jones' primary backup prior to being cut.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off his Shuffle Up series with the tight ends for draft season.
These players all have substantial draft capital attached to them, but fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk says they could stumble out of the gate.
Should a Ryder Cup captain pick the best players or the best locker room presences?
Gregg Berhalter was rehired as the USMNT coach in June after a tumultuous few months with Gio Reyna and his family after the World Cup.
"If I would have known this, I would have played him sooner."
Kyle McCord beat out Devin Brown for the starting job, but Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Brown will also see the field vs. Indiana on Saturday.
Daewood Davis was released from the hospital Sunday after sustaining a scary injury during Saturday's preseason game.
Seven fantasy analysts reveal the biggest name at running back they're fading this football draft season.
Let's ride with the former US Open champion as an underdog.
The deadline to get down to 53 players has passed. See who didn't make the cut.
Jonathan Taylor is now expected to miss at least the first four games of the season.
Having upside in your fantasy football roster is great, but you need safety too. Fred Zinkie highlights the best security blankets available.