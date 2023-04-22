How to watch LSU football’s 2023 spring game on Saturday

As spring camp has drawn to a close, we’ll get our first real look at the 2023 LSU Tigers squad on Saturday as the team takes the field at Tiger Stadium for the spring game heading into coach Brian Kelly’s second season.

After winning the SEC West last season, LSU brings back a lot of key pieces from last year’s group including quarterback Jayden Daniels, leading receiver Malik Nabers and standout true freshman linebacker Harold Perkins.

The Tigers also added quite a bit of talent in the transfer portal, and we’ll get our first look at players like Omar Speights and Paris Shand on Saturday.

This year’s format will be a full-on offense vs. defense scrimmage that will feature some special teams work, as well, according to a release from LSU.

Here’s what you need to know to follow this game, which begins at 1 p.m. CT with gates opening at noon.

How to Watch

Date : Saturday, April 22

Location : Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge

Time : 1 p.m. CT

Stream : SEC Network+

Radio : LSU Radio Network

App: Watch ESPN (ESPN+ subscription required)

More Football!

Brian Kelly breaks down LSU's defensive line depth in 2023 Brian Kelly on Jayden Daniels' improvement in spring: 'There's a different presence to him' LSU offers 4-star DL from the Florida panhandle

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire