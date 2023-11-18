How to watch LSU face Georgia State in final non-conference game in Week 12
After delivering an offensive explosion in last week’s home win over Florida, LSU has the week off from SEC play as it wraps up its non-conference slate with a contest against Georgia State at Tiger Stadium.
The Panthers out of the Sun Belt enter this game at 6-4 overall. They began the year 4-0 but have had their share of struggles since, losing four of their last six. They struggle against the pass, and it could be another opportunity for Jayden Daniels to pad his Heisman resume.
Here’s everything you need to know to follow as LSU takes on Georgia State on Saturday night in Week 12.
How to Watch
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Nov. 18, 2023
Time: 7 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN2
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Injury Report
LSU
RB Logan Diggs (Doubtful)
Georgia State
No new injuries
Players to Watch
LSU:
Passing: Jayden Daniels (3,164 yards, 30 TD, 4 INT, 71.4% completion)
Rushing: Jayden Daniels (114 attempts, 918 yards, 8 TD)
Receiving: Malik Nabers (72 receptions, 1,284 yards, 10 TD)
Tackling: Greg Penn III (67)
Sacks: Harold Perkins (5)
Interceptions: Andre Sam (3)
Passing: Darren Grainger (1,986 yards, 14 TD, 5 INT, 64.9% completion)
Rushing: Marcus Carroll (244 attempts, 1,206 yards, 12 TD)
Receiving: Robert Lewis (52 receptions, 727 yards, 7 TD)
Tackling: Jontrey Hunter (62)
Sacks: Kevin Swint (4)
Interceptions: Gavin Pringle (3)