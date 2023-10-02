WATCH: LSU defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory shoves Ole Miss fan who stormed field

LSU suffered a frustrating 55-49 loss on Saturday night against the Ole Miss Rebels, and after upsetting a top-15 opponent, the fans in Oxford took the opportunity to storm the field despite the SEC’s nominal policy against such displays, which resulted in a $100,000 fine for the school.

Frustrations seemingly boiled over for defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory after the game, who was seen on video in the chaos apparently shoving an Ole Miss fan who was running onto the field.

(Warning: The video contains explicit language.)

Judging by the video, the fan ran into or near Guillory while using profane language directed toward the LSU team.

To this point, neither LSU nor coach Brian Kelly has commented on the incident. We will keep you posted here on LSU Wire as this story develops.

