WATCH: LSU defensive tackle on what he expects against Wisconsin

We are now just seven days out from Wisconsin getting a New Year’s Day bowl matchup against LSU. The Badgers and Tigers may be without some key contributors, most notably LSU missing their Heisman quarterback Jayden Daniels. He announced he would be opting out of the game earlier this month after winning the Heisman and continuing to prepare for the NFL draft.

Of the Tigers that will be on the field, some have been asked about what they are expecting from the Badgers. Defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo says he expects a physical Badger team that is led by running the football. Here is a look at what LSU is expecting from Wisconsin on New Year’s Day:

Mekhi Wingo on what he expects from Wisconsin. #LSU pic.twitter.com/9qIc1BkKc4 — Mik’d Up (@Mikdup_8) December 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire