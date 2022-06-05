How to watch LSU baseball vs. Southern Miss on TV, live stream in NCAA Tournament regional final
The LSU baseball team earned a spot in Sunday's 2022 NCAA Tournament Hattiesburg Regional championship.
The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.
LSU comes into the contest 40-20 overall. Most recently, LSU beat Southern Miss 7-6 in 10 innings on Saturday in the Hattiesburg Regional.
In Sunday's regional final, LSU will face Southern Miss again, after the Golden Eagles defeated Kennesaw State 4-3 in the elimination game.
How to watch LSU baseball vs. Southern Miss in Hattiesburg Regional final on TV, live stream
Game time: 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 5
Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
TV channel: ESPN+
Broadcasters are scheduled to be Sam Ravech (play-by-play) and Nick Belmonte (analyst).
Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch
Online radio broadcast: LSU radio broadcast
If LSU loses Sunday, the teams will meet again in a winner-take-all game at 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET on Monday.
Jay Johnson is the LSU baseball head coach.
