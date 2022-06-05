How to watch LSU baseball vs. Southern Miss on TV, live stream in NCAA Tournament regional final

The LSU baseball team earned a spot in Sunday's 2022 NCAA Tournament Hattiesburg Regional championship.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.

LSU comes into the contest 40-20 overall. Most recently, LSU beat Southern Miss 7-6 in 10 innings on Saturday in the Hattiesburg Regional.

In Sunday's regional final, LSU will face Southern Miss again, after the Golden Eagles defeated Kennesaw State 4-3 in the elimination game.

How to watch LSU baseball vs. Southern Miss in Hattiesburg Regional final on TV, live stream

Game time: 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 5

Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

TV channel: ESPN+

Broadcasters are scheduled to be Sam Ravech (play-by-play) and Nick Belmonte (analyst).

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: LSU radio broadcast

If LSU loses Sunday, the teams will meet again in a winner-take-all game at 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET on Monday.

LSU baseball news:

Jay Johnson is the LSU baseball head coach.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: How to watch LSU baseball on TV, live stream in NCAA regional final