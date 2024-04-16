How to watch as LSU baseball returns home to host New Orleans on Tuesday

Things have only gone from bad to worse since the start of SEC play for LSU baseball.

The defending national champions are now 0-5 in conference series after getting swept by Tennessee, and that dropped them to 3-12 overall. If the season ended today, the Tigers wouldn’t be a part of the SEC tournament field.

There may still be time to turn things around, and that starts with a road trip to face a Missouri team that has also struggled to begin SEC play. First, however, LSU will host New Orleans for a midweek tuneup on Tuesday night.

Here’s what you need to know to watch that game.

