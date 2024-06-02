Watch LSU baseball’s Josh Pearson hit a 2-run HR to cut Wofford’s lead to a run

Josh Pearson hasn’t exactly been known for his power this season at LSU, but he found it when the team needed it the most.

Facing Wofford in an elimination game on Sunday, the Tigers fell behind 5-0 early and were trailing 6-3 in the top of the fifth when Pearson stepped to the plate with a runner on first and two outs.

He unloaded on a pitch, hitting his seventh home run of the season to score a pair of runs and cut the Terriers’ lead to just one run. A victory would put LSU in the regional final, where it would face North Carolina once again.

The Tigers also trailed in the first meeting between these two teams to open the regional but came back thanks to some timely home-run hitting. LSU will hope that will be the case once again as it looks to keep its season alive.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire