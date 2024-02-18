How to watch LSU baseball host VMI in Sunday rematch at The Box
It hasn’t exactly been pretty, but the Tigers are 2-0 to begin the year after an 11-8 win over VMI on Friday and a 2-0 win over Central Arkansas on Saturday.
Now, the Tigers will return to the field at Alex Box Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a rematch against the Keydets, which sit at 1-2 on the season having split games against Central Arkansas on Friday and Saturday.
It’s not quite clear who will take the mound for LSU as the Day 3 starter after Thatcher Hurd and Luke Holman got the nod on Days 1 and 2, respectively.
Still, here’s everything you need to know as coach Jay Johnson’s team looks to move to 3-0 on the season Sunday.
How to Watch
Date: Sunday, February 18
Location: Skip Bertman Field at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge
Time: 2 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network+
Radio: LSU Radio Network
Live Stream: Watch ESPN (ESPN+ subscription required)
Probable Pitching Matchup
LSU: TBD
VMI: TBD
Series History
Friday night’s 11-8 LSU win over the Keydets was the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
Rankings
LSU: No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 USA TODAY Sports Coaches; No. 4 D1 Baseball
VMI: Not ranked
What Jay Johnson said
Per an LSU release:
“We treat every game like a playoff game; the goal is to win each game in front of us and improve while we’re doing that. Part of improving is finding out your best team, and we’re not close to that right now. And, I actually mean that in a good way – the emergence of our players from the fall until now has been remarkable. We have a lot of work to do to sort that out, and that’s a good situation. We have more options with our position players than I thought we would coming out of November.”