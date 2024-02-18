How to watch LSU baseball host VMI in Sunday rematch at The Box

It hasn’t exactly been pretty, but the Tigers are 2-0 to begin the year after an 11-8 win over VMI on Friday and a 2-0 win over Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Now, the Tigers will return to the field at Alex Box Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a rematch against the Keydets, which sit at 1-2 on the season having split games against Central Arkansas on Friday and Saturday.

It’s not quite clear who will take the mound for LSU as the Day 3 starter after Thatcher Hurd and Luke Holman got the nod on Days 1 and 2, respectively.

Still, here’s everything you need to know as coach Jay Johnson’s team looks to move to 3-0 on the season Sunday.

How to Watch

Date : Sunday, February 18

Location : Skip Bertman Field at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge

Time : 2 p.m. CT

TV : SEC Network+

Radio : LSU Radio Network

Live Stream: Watch ESPN (ESPN+ subscription required)

Probable Pitching Matchup

LSU : TBD

VMI: TBD

Series History

Friday night’s 11-8 LSU win over the Keydets was the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Rankings

LSU : No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 USA TODAY Sports Coaches; No. 4 D1 Baseball

VMI: Not ranked

What Jay Johnson said

“We treat every game like a playoff game; the goal is to win each game in front of us and improve while we’re doing that. Part of improving is finding out your best team, and we’re not close to that right now. And, I actually mean that in a good way – the emergence of our players from the fall until now has been remarkable. We have a lot of work to do to sort that out, and that’s a good situation. We have more options with our position players than I thought we would coming out of November.”

