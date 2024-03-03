How to watch LSU baseball close out Astros Foundation Classic against Texas State on Sunday

LSU is looking to wrap up its weekend at the Astros Foundation Classic in Houston with a 3-0 record, and on Sunday, it will close things out against a Texas State team looking to do the same.

The Bobcats have had a nice start to the season, sitting at 7-3, and they notched a ranked win over Texas on Saturday night. They also began their weekend at Minute Maid Park with a one-run extra-inning victory over Houston.

Now, TSU is looking to pull off another upset, this time against a top-five opponent in the Tigers. Here’s what you need to know to watch the game on Sunday afternoon.

How to Watch

Date : Sunday, March 3

Location : Minute Maid Park in Houston

Time : 3 p.m. CT

TV : Space City Home Network

Radio : LSU Radio Network

Live Stream: Astros.com

Probable Pitching Matchup

LSU: TBD

TSU: TBD

Series History

These teams have met just three times in program history as part of a series at Alex Box Stadium in 2004. LSU swept the series and leads 3-0 all-time.

Rankings

LSU : No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 USA TODAY Sports Coaches; No. 3 D1 Baseball

TSU: Not Ranked

Quoting Coach Jay Johnson

Per an LSU release:

“Our players aspire to play in Major League parks one day, so playing in Minute Maid Park is really cool for them. We have a strong connection with the Astros, obviously, because of our location and (former LSU and current Astros infielder) Alex Bregman, and I’ve coached a lot of players who played in the Astros organization. It wasn’t hard to get our players to get excited about practicing for 50 minutes in Minute Maid Park today.

“Texas has a great team, and they’re playing really well right now, so it’s going to be a great challenge. UL Lafayette and Texas State both play a very aggressive, confident brand of baseball. I think we’ve improved over the last week, and we’re obviously trying to win as many games as we can, but we’re also working to get better and figure out what our best team is. This weekend has tremendous value for us.”

Batting Leader(s)

LSU: Steven Milam (.364)

TSU: Ryne Farber (.543)

Doubles Leader(s)

LSU: Brady Neal, Jared Jones (3)

TSU: Ryne Farber (4)

Home Runs Leader(s)

LSU: Jared Jones (5)

TSU: Aaron Lugo (4)

RBI Leader(s)

LSU: Jared Jones (15)

TSU: Chase Mora (14)

Stolen Base Leader(s)

LSU: Paxton Kling (4)

TSU: Ryne Farber, Alex Patino, Davis Powell (2)

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire