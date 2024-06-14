Watch some of the ‘loudest’ moments in Spartan Stadium history

Can you name the loudest moment in Spartan Stadium history?

Probably not, since that is an objective question, but there certainly are some times that come to mind. For me personally, I’d say the yell of the crowd after the officials overturned the call on the field for the Hail Mary “Rocket” game against Wisconsin in 2011 is up there. So is the interception by Charles Brantley to seal the Spartans victory over rival Michigan in 2021. Being in the stadium for both of those wild finishes are two moments I’ll never forget in my lifetime.

Both of those games were included in a fun montage video put together by “Michigan State Content” on X earlier this week. Check out this great video of clips from some of the most “loudest” moments in Spartan Stadium history below:

The LOUDEST moments in Spartan Stadium🔊 #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/jyxkWaoMSB — Michigan State Content (@msucontent) June 13, 2024

