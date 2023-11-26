Watch: Lou Holtz reacts to Ryan Day and Ohio State losing to Michigan AGAIN

The 2023 college football regular season has come to an end. Plenty happened on the field and plenty away from it. Perhaps no single moment off the field was as memorable as Ohio State coach Ryan Day reacting to Lou Holtz calling out his team for not being physical enough back in September.

Well, Coach Holtz has been found and weighed in on Ohio State and Day’s latest loss – their third straight to Michigan.

Check out the video below as his old ESPN sidekick (and Pittsburgh star) Mark May gets the coach to react to the Buckeyes loss.

Hey @OhioState curious what Lou Holtz thinks of Ryan Day losing to MIchigan 3 years straight? @mark_may had to ask pic.twitter.com/XpRTGlJTzA — Joey Hardy (@ProducerJoey95) November 26, 2023

Look at how Holtz lights up when he knows he gets to spike the ball on this one.

Long ride home for Day, indeed!

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire