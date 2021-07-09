On Sunday, October 17, Los Angeles Rams face the New York Giants in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants

When:Sunday, October 17 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Los Angeles Rams schedule or New York Giants schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.

Watch Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times originally appeared on NBCSports.com