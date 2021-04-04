WATCH: Lonzo Ball reacts to Jalen Suggs buzzer beater vs. UCLA on Instagram

Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs had one of the greatest moments in recent NCAA Tournament history late Saturday night. In a memorable contest between UCLA and Gonzaga, the two teams went to overtime before an incredible ending.

Trailing by two points in the final seconds of the extra session, the Bruins’ Johnny Juzang attacked the rim for a floater that missed before grabbing the rebound and laying it in with three seconds left to tie the game at 90-90.

Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs, one of the top prospects in college basketball, took the ensuing in-bound on the run before pulling up from just inside halfcourt that banked in at the buzzer, sealing a Bulldogs win and a spot in the championship game.

JALEN SUGGS AT THE BUZZER. GONZAGA IS GOING TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP. #MarchMadness 🎥: @CBSSportspic.twitter.com/J6rHYXL7pR — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 4, 2021

Notable UCLA alum Lonzo Ball watched the game on the road in his hotel room in Houston ahead of Sunday’s game. Ball shared his reaction to the final sequence on his Instagram Story, starting with Juzang’s game-tying shot and ending with Suggs’ game-winner.

Both Ball and teammate Josh Hart reacted on Twitter after the shot as well.

Wow. — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) April 4, 2021

WOW — Josh Hart (@joshhart) April 4, 2021

While Ball will have some bragging rights as the only player on the Pelicans whose team made the Final Four, he may take some ragging on Sunday for how the game ended.

