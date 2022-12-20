What to watch with the Longhorns’ 2023 football schedule

With 2022 coming to a close, we eagerly look forward to the 2023 Big 12 Conference schedule release. While the schedule was once designated to be announced on December 1 or mid-December it appears the Big 12 Conference is kicking the can down the road.

Four teams are set to join the conference for the 2023 season. BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF may all want a piece of Oklahoma and Texas, at least for national exposure. That said, plenty of the current members of the league would welcome the opportunity to defeat their rivals one more time.

It’s fair to assume Texas will play its usual in-state foes. TCU and Baylor would likely readily host the Longhorns in front of a rabid home crowd.

Let’s examine what we can anticipate from the schedule.

How many in-state conference opponents?

Geography will undoubtedly play a role in the schedule. We will see if the Longhorns face all of Baylor, Houston, TCU and Texas Tech, and where those potential games would be played.

Who gets excluded?

Conceivably, Texas’ days of facing Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State or West Virginia could be over. Should they depart after the 2023 season, the Longhorns could be done facing teams already in the league that are further away from Austin. Conversely, the Big 12 could opt for Texas and Oklahoma to face only the current members of the league.

Cincinnati in late November?

Where’s that 2023 Big 12 Football Schedule y’all lied about dropping in early December? I wanna see if Texas plays at Cincy in late November like I think they will — Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) December 16, 2022

It’s doubtful that the Big 12 will do Texas any favors with its 2023 schedule. Timing of games will be worth monitoring. Texas fans might rather face one of its traditional rivals during Thanksgiving week, but the Big 12 could have other plans.

Schedule groupings

Cincinnati comes off a 24-7 bowl loss to Louisville after losing its head coach to Wisconsin. Houston could be in for a down year as well. While BYU and UCF could pose tough challenges for Texas, the Longhorns would likely be favored to win those games. It will be worth monitoring if schedule makers break up those matchups are have Texas face them close together.

