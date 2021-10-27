WATCH: How long can the Boston Celtics stay in the win column?

The Boston Celtics are no longer a losing team early in the 2021-22 NBA season after a pair of wins to pull the franchise out of the red to a 2 – 2 record with wins over the Houston Rockets and a plucky, rising Charlotte Hornets squad. But can they keep the win streak alive when they face a revamped Washington Wizards back at TD Garden this Wednesday?

It looks as if this team is playing more connected and coherently than they did in their losses to the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors to start the season, with new head coach Ime Udoka’s system seemingly starting to gain some traction with the team. Is this a temporary step forward, or signs of maturation for this Celtics squad trying to claw their way to the league’s top tier of contention?

Hosts Kwani A. Lunis and A. Sherrod Blakeley of the CLNS Media “A-List” podcast get into the question of exactly what we can take away from Boston’s improved play in recent games, how long it may last, and a host of other issues.

Watch the video embedded above to get their takes on this iteration of the Celtics in early returns, and their views on what is going on around the league.

