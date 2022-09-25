WATCH: Logan Ryan picks off Aaron Rodgers with diving catch

Luke Easterling
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have forced another turnover against the Green Bay Packers, this time through the air.

On a key third down early in the second half, Bucs safety Logan Ryan made a diving attempt to pick off a pass from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Bucs turned the takeaway into points, but were held to another Ryan Succop field goal to keep the Packers ahead, 14-6. Ryan also recovered a clutch fumble in the end zone that stopped a would-be touchdown drive for the Packers in the second quarter.

The defense appears to have settled down after giving up back-to-back touchdown drives to start the game, but the offense will have to pull their weight if they want to make a comeback win.

