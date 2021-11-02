Watch: Logan Ryan makes a big play, continues Pro Bowl caliber season

Logan Ryan had another tremendous game for the New York Giants, the former Rutgers football star showing once again why he is one of the best defensive backs in the NFL and a Pro Bowl candidate.

In a tight (but encouraging) 20-17 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs, Ryan had nine tackles and a forced fumble. He played a pivotal role in the Giants keeping one of the top offenses in the NFL in check.

Late in the third quarter, Ryan stripped Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce for a big play. Kansas City was driving and seemed likely to get points and add to their 14-10 lead. The turnover kept things close for the Giants.

Logan Ryan punches it out 👊

James Bradberry picks it up 😎 📺: @ESPNNFL & Giants App pic.twitter.com/y1LEdI2zT2 — New York Giants (@Giants) November 2, 2021

“Guys took stuff from practice and really applied it and – it wasn’t perfect at all, defensively – improvement in the red area, improvement on third down,” Ryan told reporters after the game.

“We held a really explosive offense in check for the most part. We kind of beat ourselves with some of those penalties – if they were penalties. Some of those penalties at the end there were unfortunate.”

On the season, Ryan has 42 tackles, two forced fumbles and five passes defended.

The Giants are now 2-6 on the season but in a win last week against the Carolina Panthers and now on Monday night against one of the best teams in the NFL the past two years, the Giants have played well.

Penalties, however, were their undoing on Monday night.

A total of 10 penalties for 88 yards were costly. In a game against the kind of offense that can be explosive and make teams pay for their mistakes, those types of penalties can doom a team.

For the Giants at the Chiefs, the penalties and errors proved costly.

“Learn from them,” Ryan said of the penalties.

“The taunting – we’ve talked about that. I’ve talked about that all year, guys have to control their emotions and not do much, I guess. I don’t know about ‘Tay’s’ penalty, I didn’t see it. I heard it was ticky-tacky – the facemask, I didn’t see it, I think he was going for the ball. I don’t know how you tell somebody to do it any different . You just have to take it for what it is. Obviously, they’re going to give the offense more chances in this day and age and you just have to respond with a stop. We did at the end. We held them to three – obviously you want to hold them to zero, but we held them to three. We didn’t win the game.”