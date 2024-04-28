Watch: Local HS pitcher’s amazing game also has wild twist!

*The above video shows the celebration of Saint Ed’s Henry Slaby’s perfect game*

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — No one is perfect in life, but Saint Edward High School senior Henry Slaby was pitch-perfect!

Slaby pitched a perfect game recently by not allowing any batters to get on base.

Slaby struck out 18 of the 21 batters he faced, gave up not hits, no walks, and he and his team had no errors in a 6-0 win over Youngtown’s Cardinal Mooney High School.

High school baseball games are 7 innings which means for a starting pitcher to get a perfect game, the pitcher needs to get every one of the 21 batters out in a row.

Now, for another incredible twist. The video of Slaby’s last out to seal the perfect game was recorded by Jaret Edwards. Edwards was the last Saint Ed’s pitcher to throw a perfect game in 2016, eight years before Slaby’s perfect gem.

*Watch the celebration of Henry’s perfect game in the video player above this story*

“I was Henry’s JV coach and summer ball coach so to me there couldn’t be a better person to throw the next perfect game,” Edwards said.

*Slide show below shows Henry Slaby, who is facing the camera, jumping for joy after pitching a perfect game*

Courtesy: Jill Slaby

Courtesy: Jill Slaby

Courtesy: Jill Slaby

Slaby is getting national attention after Prep Baseball Ohio congratulated Henry on it’s social media page and named him Player of the Week in the Buckeye State.

“I was just super excited and overjoyed,” Henry told Fox 8 News. “After the game, I really got to take it in all together realizing how special of a moment it was when the game was over…was cool to me.”

“I was in disbelief, so excited and so proud of him,” Henry’s mom Jill Slaby told Fox 8 News.

Henry plans to attend Eastern Michigan University to study business where he was offered….you guessed it…a baseball scholarship.

Congrats to Henry and all of the players on Ed’s baseball team for teaming up on the perfect game!

