How to watch Liverpool's 2024/25 games on Sky Sports and TNT

The new Premier League season begins on 17 August when Liverpool take on newly-promoted Ipswich in the opening game of the season.

Fans will be able to watch most of Liverpool's Premier League fixtures - the 3pm Saturday TV blackout in the UK will still apply - and games will be split between two major TV companies; Sky and TNT.

TNT Sports will show 52 Premier League matches in the 2024/25 season. The matches taking place at 12.30pm on a Saturday will be broadcast on TNT including Liverpool's season opener against Ipswich Town. Fans who do not have TNT Sports can buy a monthly pass for £30.99 here to watch the first game of the season.

TNT will also show Liverpool's Champions League games, as well as Europa and Conference League games. That means fans will need to subscribe to TNT to watch Liverpool's first ever European adventure under Arnie Slot.

Sky Sports will show more Premier League games than any other channel in the 2024/25 season. It will show 128 games over the course of the season including Friday night, Saturday evening, Sunday and Monday night slots. It will not show games at 12.30 on a Saturday as that has been designated to TNT Sports.

All of Sky's games will be shown on the main Sky channels but Carabao Cup games will be broadcast on the new Sky+ channel, which is launching in August to show EFL and Carabao Cup games. You can get Sky Sports packages here, add Sky Sports to existing subscriptions or get a monthly NOWTV sport pass.

The only exception to Sky and TNT are Liverpool's preseason friendlies against Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United. They will be shown on LFCTV for members. You can sign up for a membership subscription here.

Fans who subscribe to a streaming service such as TNT Sports or NOWTV, or any of the overseas channels showing Liverpool Premier League and Champions League games, but may be out of the country at the time of the game can still access their subscription using a VPN.

A VPN allows you to choose your location, meaning you can set your VPN to the UK even if you are not there. That allows you to then access your Sky or TNT subscription and watch the Liverpool games. You can sign up for a VPN through Express VPN or NordVPN. Once you subscribe choose your server as a UK location and access your streaming service as usual to watch the football.

Watch Liverpool FC in the USA

Peacock is the exclusive Premier League streaming service for the USA. Fans in the US will have to subscribe to Paramount+ to watch the club's Champions League games in the upcoming season.