How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for FA Cup game today

Liverpool turn their attention to the FA Cup tonight.

Jurgen Klopp has already ensured his farewell tour will at least have one trophy to parade having lifted the Carabao Cup with a cast of youngsters on Sunday and the German is offered a favourable chance of progress this evening.

Championship side Southampton head to Anfield in the fifth round and have bigger fish to fry themselves. Though only recently on a record-breaking run of form under Russell Martin, the Saints have lost three of their last five to leave their automatic promotion hopes in doubt.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Southampton

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

