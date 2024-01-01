How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

Liverpool will go three points clear at the top of the Premier League if they can beat Newcastle tonight.

Arsenal's defeat to Fulham on New Year's Eve means that Liverpool start 2024 at the top of the table, above Aston Villa on goal difference.

Jurgen Klopp's side can go clear of Villa, and five points ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City, with victory at Anfield, as they look to pile the misery on Newcastle.

The Magpies sit ninth in the table after losing four of their last five League matches, and their form on the road this season has been woeful.

Eddie Howe's side have won just once in the League away from St. James' Park, an 8-0 victory over Sheffield United in September.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle

TV channel: Tonight's game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of a 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action tonight with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.