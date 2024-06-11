How to watch Liverpool stars at 2024 Copa America this summer

The bulk of Liverpool's first-team squad will have very little rest this summer.

The Reds have nine participants at Euro 2024 in Germany, with the tournament kicking off on 14 June. Some will last longer than others, but a few stars have realistic ambitions of reaching the final a month later.

However, that's not the only major international tournament that will see Liverpool's best and brightest compete, with the 2024 Copa America kicking off on 21 June.

A handful of Liverpool's key contributors will be on show in the United States and here's how you can keep an eye on their progress.

THE LIVERPOOL PLAYERS AT 2024 COPA AMERICA

There are just four Liverpool players representing their countries at this summer's Copa America, but they will all be in competition with one another.

The first to get their campaign underway is Alexis Mac Allister, who will play for reigning world and Copa America champions Argentina. The midfielder will participate in the tournament opener against Canada before group stage matches with Chile and Peru.

Next up is Uruguay's Darwin Nunez. The chaotic centre-forward struggled in the latter stages of the 2023/24 campaign with the Reds, but often proves a different animal on the international stage.

Uruguay face Panama in their opening match before taking on hosts United States and underdogs Bolivia.

Alisson

Liverpool's last two Copa America travellers will face one another in this year's group stage. Alisson, who is representing one of the tournament favourites Brazil, will take on Colombia's Luis Diaz in Group D.

However, the pair won't clash until the final match of the group stage, both facing Paraguay and Costa Rica before their meeting.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 COPA AMERICA ON TV AND LIVE STREAM

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, watching the Copa America is quite straightforward. All matches will be shown live on Premier Sports, although kick-off times will prove a challenge.

All matches will either be broadcast in the late hours of the evening or the early hours of the morning, with the tournament opener kicking off at 01:00 BST.

In the United States, several broadcasters will have rights to the action. Fox Sports will show matches in English, while TUDN and Univision will offer games in Spanish.

LIVERPOOL PLAYERS AT 2024 COPA AMERICA - FIXTURES

Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina)

Argentina vs Canada (21/06/24) - 01:00 BST

Chile vs Argentina (26/06/24) - 02:00 BST

Argentina vs Peru (30/06/24) - 01:00 BST

Darwin Nunez (Uruguay)

Uruguay vs Panama (24/06/24) - 02:00 BST

Uruguay vs Bolivia (28/06/24) - 02:00 BST

United States vs Uruguay (02/07/24) - 02:00 BST

Alisson (Brazil)

Brazil vs Costa Rica (25/06/24) - 02:00 BST

Paraguay vs Brazil (29/06/24) - 02:00 BST

Brazil vs Colombia (03/07/24) - 02:00 BST

Luis Diaz (Colombia)

Colombia vs Paraguay (24/06/24) - 23:00 BST

Colombia vs Costa Rica (28/06/24) - 23:00 BST

Brazil vs Colombia (03/07/24) - 02:00 BST

