WATCH LIVE: U.S. Figure Skating Championships men’s free skate

The U.S. Figure Skating Championships conclude Sunday with the men’s free skate, live on NBC Sports and Peacock Premium.

Nathan Chen, up by 6.13 points after Saturday’s short program, bids to become the first man to win five straight national titles since Dick Button in the 1940s and ’50s.

Chen, undefeated since placing fifth at the PyeongChang Olympics, could try as many as five quadruple jumps in his free skate. But his lead going into the free is lower than any of the previous four years.

That’s because world bronze medalist Vincent Zhou, who at his best can just about match Chen’s daunting jumping content, had a career-best short program. If Chen uncharacteristically slips up Sunday, Zhou can pull off the upset.

Also at stake are three spots on the team for March’s world championships. Chen, Zhou and Sochi Olympian Jason Brown look extremely likely to fill them. Brown trails Chen by 13 points but has a 17.18-point advantage over the rest of the field.

Key Skate Times

5:05 p.m. ET — Jimmy Ma

5:12 — Maxim Naumov

5:20 — Yaroslav Paniot

5:28 — Nathan Chen

5:36 — Vincent Zhou

5:44 — Jason Brown

