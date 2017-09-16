Watch Live: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Swansea City

Spurs look to leap into the Top Four when struggling Swansea City visits Wembley Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Tottenham won at home against Borussia Dortmund in UEFA Champions League action, and now look to carry that Wembley momentum into a visit from Welsh side Swans.

Renato Sanches starts again for Swansea, who lost 1-0 to Newcastle United a week ago and have four points from four matches to start the season.

LINEUPS

Tottenham Hotspur: Fabianski, Naughton, van der Hoorn, Fernandez (C), Mawson, Olsson, Clucas, Sanches, Carroll, Ayew, Abraham. Subs: Nordfeldt, Rangel, Roque Mesa, Fer, Routledge, Narsingh, Bony.

Swansea City: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Dele, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Aurier, Davies, Foyth, Dembele, Winks, Llorente.

