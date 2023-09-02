WATCH LIVE: Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel speaks after Virginia game

Tennessee football is back for coach Josh Heupel's third season after going 11-2 in 2022.

The No. 12 Vols open against Virginia on Saturday (noon ET, ABC) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Joe Milton gets a second chance at being the Vols' starting quarterback and is one of the preseason betting favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. He'll have some veteran, quality skill players to utilize on offense and a defense that is deeper and more talented than last year.

Virginia is coming off a 3-7 season that ended prematurely when three players were shot and killed on Nov. 13, 2022. The Hoos, under second-year coach Tony Elliott, ranked last in the ACC in scoring (17.0 points per game) in 2022 and have a lot of new personnel.

Watch head coach Josh Heupel live after the game as he breaks down the game action. This page will be updated with the stream below.

Freshman running back DeSean Bishop, a former Karns standout, will be out about two months. Bishop won back-to-back Tennessee Mr. Football awards, racking up more than 6,000 all-purpose yards over the past two seasons.

Freshman defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby will miss the season with an injury, Heupel said midway through the preseason. The Vols already had lost senior linebacker Kwuaze Garland for the season because of lingering injuries.

