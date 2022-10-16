How to watch, live stream, listen to, wager Cowboys-Eagles in Week 6

As the NFC East has established itself as the dominant early-season division in the league with a 12-3 record outside its confines, the biggest internal test has arrived. The Dallas Cowboys, led by Dan Quinn’s defense and directed by backup QB Cooper Rush has traveled east to take on the Eagles of Philadelphia. Undefeated, the Eagles found their first bit of depth test last week and barely escaped with a 20-17 victory over Arizona, who missed a last second field goal.

They enjoy the NFC’s best point differential (+47, tied with 49ers), but Dallas is next up (+21) and has faced a tougher schedule. Philly’s .500 strength of schedule ranks 13th easiest while only three teams have faced a more difficult schedule than Dallas’ .545.

To have performed this well with a backup quarterback and an overall bad offense is remarkable. Projecting forward Dallas has more room to improve than any other offense once their quarterback returns, though their defense hasn’t faced very explosive opponents, of which the Eagles certainly are.

The matchup presents several intriguing pieces to the puzzle, so here’s a guide to how to watch, how to stream, listen and wager on the game of the week.

Game Information

Dallas Cowboys (4-1) vs Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)

When: 7:20 p.m. CT, Sunday, October 16, 2022

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Referee: John Hussey

All-time Series: Cowboys advantage, 69-53

Last Matchup: 01-08-2022, Cowboys won on the road, 51-26

Odds from Tipico Sportsbook(current as of 9:30 am, October 16)

Wagering information (Visit tipico.com for all games)

Current Point Spread: Cowboys +6.5

Over/Under: 41.5

Cowboys Money Line: +245

Television

The game will be broadcast on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Streaming Options

SNF games are always streamed live online for anyone who has some level of TV service. Weekly, if your internet browser shows that you are within the normal viewing area of the Cowboys (or their opponent), you can also live stream the game. Live stream FuboTV (free 7-day trial) Fans with IPTV services that broadcast local stations should be able to find one of the affiliates listed above

Social Media

Satellite Radio Channels

National Broadcast: Sirius 88, XM 88, Internet 88

Cowboys Stream: Sirius 81, XM 226, Internet 808

Eagles Stream: Sirius 85, XM 225, Internet 825

