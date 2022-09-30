How to watch, live stream, listen to, wager on Cowboys-Commanders in Week 4

Take four. The Dallas Cowboys surprisingly sit at 2-1 on the young season. It’s surprising in that they got there after how they started the season, looking pitiful on offense against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while losing their starting quarterback. Cooper Rush took over and after an up and down (and back up) 2022 debut, looked lights out against the New York Giants in Week 3 in a 23-16 win. Now, it’s on to Washington, or at least Washington is coming to Dallas.

The matchup against the Commanders will be the second-straight NFC East fight and it is key for Dallas to win their divisional matchups. Going 2-0 without Prescott could be the difference between a title, a wild-card berth and missing the playoffs entirely. This is what Cowboys fans should be focusing on, but they will also have to figure out how to watch Dallas attempt to establish a real winning streak. We’re here to help there, as well as some wagering tips and insight into how each team will try to win the game.

Game Information

Washington Commanders (1-2) vs Dallas Cowboys (2-1)

When: Noon CT, Sunday, October 2, 2022

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Referee: Shawn Smith

All-time Series: Cowboys advantage, 75-45-2

Last Matchup: 12-26-2021, Cowboys won at home, 56-14

Odds from Tipico Sportsbook

Current Point Spread: Cowboys -3.5

Over/Under: 41.5

Cowboys Money Line: -170 (Washington +145)

Television: If you're in the red, you can watch the game

FOX Broadcast Team: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

CBS has this week’s double-header, so Fox is regional and showing early games for most of the country, and a late game for some.

Washington @ Dallas

Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Chicago @ NY Giants

Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

Seattle @ Detroit

Chris Myers, Robert Smith

Tennessee @ Indianapolis

Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Arizona @ Carolina (LATE)

Streaming Options

Weekly, if your internet browser shows that you are within the normal viewing area of the Cowboys (or their opponent), you can also live stream the game. Fans with IPTV services that broadcast local stations should be able to find one of the affiliates listed above

Social Media

Satellite Radio Channels

Cowboys Stream: Sirius 85, XM 225, Internet 808

Commanders Stream: Sirius 133, XM 383, Internet 831

Cowboys keys to victory

Getting both RBs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard involved early should help smooth things out for QB Cooper Rush against one of the worst rush defenses in the league. Dallas would be wise to pin their ears back with their pass rush and try to rattle Wentz as quickly and often as possible to keep the Commanders in an early-game funk. Pressure over the defense’s left side should be the key.

Commanders keys to victory

A strong start to the season was followed by major struggles in the Week 2 loss to the Lions and the Week 3 defeat against the Eagles. QB Carson Wentz is going to have to show improved pocket presence and internal clock after being sacked nine times, fumbling twice, a week ago. Finding time to allow WRs Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel clear the second level of the defense is a must for the offensive line. The pass defense will need to figure out solutions. They don’t appear to have rediscovered any of their 2020 magic under DC Jack Del Rio.

Matchup to Watch

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin vs. Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs. McLaurin checked in with his first 100-yard game of the season in Week 3, but Diggs owned this matchup in 2021. On six targets in head-to-head looks he allowed McLaurin just one catch for 14 yards. Diggs had three pass breakups and an interception on those targets.

Who wins?

Even with a backup QB, Dallas appears to be the stronger roster.

Cowboys 24, Commanders 17.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire