How to Watch, Live Stream, Listen to tough-to-find Cowboys-Browns

The Dallas Cowboys (1-2) will look to bounce back and re-join the land of the winners on Sunday, in a rare noon kickoff against the Cleveland Browns. It is the second of four early contests on the club’s 2020 schedule. Cowboys fans are used to being the center of attention; for years the majority of their games are either in prime time or in the late game slot as the national game of the week. This matchup between two teams which missed the playoffs in 2019 was hardly deserving, though it could end up being one of the best displays of offense in the league this year.

This is going to be a battle of big plays, as both teams rank in the top 10 of explosive offenses in the league. The strength of Cleveland so far is the running game, both top runners are averaging over 5 yards a carry and they rank 2nd in exlposive run rate (gains at least 10 yards) at 19%. Dallas’ defense has the 4th best explosive run rate against, at just 8%. The Browns’ passing game isn’t nearly comparable, having explosive plays (completions 20 yards or longer) on just 7% of passes. The Cowboys’ defense is next-to-worst in the league at 12%.

Cleveland’s defense hasn’t given up many explosive plays either way, ranking 3rd in runs against and 9th in passes against. On offense, Dallas has explosive plays on 12% of their snaps which has them as the seventh-most explosive offense in the game while Cleveland is 6th. In other words, it should be a big-play bonanza that unfortunately most of the country will have difficulty watching.

Game Information

Cleveland Browns (2-1) @ Dallas Cowboys (1-2)

Noon CT, Sunday, October 4

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Referee: Clay Martin

Current Point Spread: Cowboys -3.5

Over/Under: 55.5

Television

Over-Air Broadcast: Fox

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston

Streaming

Fubo TV – If you’re computer 100% believes you’re in one of the areas of red in the map above, you can stream through Fubo TV.

Social Media

Satellite Radio

Cowboys Broadcast: 225* (Streaming 808*)

Browns Broadcast: (Streaming 807*)

Local Radio

