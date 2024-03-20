How to watch, live stream Akron Zips basketball vs. Creighton in 2024 NCAA Tournament

The Akron Zips men's basketball team is set to compete in March Madness after defeating the Kent State Golden Flashes in a wild MAC Tournament championship game, punching their ticket to the Big Dance.

The Zips themselves are "super connected" and "excited" to compete against No. 3 seed Creighton. Akron senior Ali Ali called the upcoming March Madness appearance "special" and that it provides an "awesome opportunity."

"I am cherishing the moments and trying to make the season last as long as it can," Ali said.

Akron Zips guard Ali Ali (24) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Mid-American Conference Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ali, along with MAC Player of the Year and MAC Tournament MVP Enrique Freeman lead the Zips, who are hoping they can put Creighton on upset watch after nearly upsetting No. 4 seed UCLA in the NCAA Tournament last year.

Zips basketball: Akron Zips nearly upset UCLA in 2022, lean on the experience in return to March Madness

Can Akron's past tournament experience lend itself to this year's madness, giving them the confidence to compete on the highest stage against a higher seed?

Here's how fans can tune in.

When do the Akron Zips play against Creighton in March Madness?

Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman (25) drives against Ohio forward AJ Clayton during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Mid-American Conference Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Zips are set to take on Creighton Thursday, March 21.

Madness preview: Akron basketball vs Creighton prediction: Who has edge in 2024 NCAA Tournament Round of 64?

Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

What channel is Akron Zips basketball vs. Creighton on in the NCAA Tournament?

TV Channel : TNT

Streaming: Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling TV | Fubo (free trial)

Who are the announcers for the Akron vs. Creighton NCAA Tournament game?

On the call for TNT will be Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (color commentary) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporting).

Who will the winner of Akron vs. Creighton play in the NCAA Tournament?

Whoever wins between Akron and Creighton will move on to the Round of 32 against the winner of No. 6 seed South Carolina's game against No. 11 Oregon.

Akron vs. Creighton basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday evening

Spread : Akron +12.5

Over/under: 140.5 points

Moneyline: Akron +625 | Creighton -1000

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: How to watch Akron men's basketball vs. Creighton in March Madness