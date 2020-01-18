Watch Live: Six Premier League games at 10am

Six Premier League games are live at 10 a.m. ET with Arsenal and Man City in action, and you can watch every single game live online as some huge clashes are set up across the table.

Southampton host Wolves, Aston Villa travel to Brighton, Man City host Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Norwich square off in a relegation six-pointer, West Ham host Everton and Sheffield United travel to Arsenal.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for the six games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Sheffield United – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Aston Villa – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Man City v. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Norwich v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]