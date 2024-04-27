WATCH: See the full post position draw for the 2024 Kentucky Oaks

The Kentucky Oaks post-position draws will help launch the most exciting week of the year in Louisville and Churchill Downs.

Just like the 150th Kentucky Derby post-position draw, the Oaks draw will take place at the newly renovated paddock in Churchill Downs, a full week ahead of the Kentucky Derby for the first time in Derby history. The Kentucky Oaks will take place on Friday. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the first post will be at 10:30 a.m.

You can watch a livestream of the draw here beginning at 7:15 p.m.

Pretty Mischievous won the Oaks last year from the 14th position. Here is a list of the winners since 1875.

The post position was traditionally drawn on the Monday of Derby Week in years prior, but this year's move coincides with a new requirement revealed in the Triple Crown nomination form for 2024. According to the form, all starters and also-eligible horses for the Kentucky Derby must be stabled at Churchill Downs by 11 a.m. on Saturday, which also acts as Opening Day for Churchill’s 2024 Spring Meet.

