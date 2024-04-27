WATCH: See the full Kentucky Derby post position draw here

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is coming, and for the first time, post positions will be drawn on Saturday at the newly-renovated paddock at Churchill Downs, a full week ahead of the annual races at Churchill Downs.

You can watch a livestream of the draw here beginning at 7:20 p.m.

The post position was traditionally drawn on the Monday of Derby Week in years prior, but this year's move coincides with a new requirement revealed in the Triple Crown nomination form for 2024. According to the form, all starters and also-eligible horses for the Kentucky Derby must be stabled at Churchill Downs by 11 a.m. on Saturday, which also acts as Opening Day for Churchill’s 2024 Spring Meet.

Mike Battaglia will announce his annual morning-line odds following the draw. He has accurately predicted the Derby favorite 38 times out of 50 opportunities since he became the morning-line oddsmaker for Churchill Downs in 1974 .

Mage won the 2023 Derby from the eighth position, the ninth horse to do so ever, and the third to do so since the turn of the millennium.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: WATCH: 2024 Kentucky Derby post position draw