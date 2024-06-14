Watch live as Scotland and Germany fans arrive at Allianz Arena for Euro 2024 opener

Watch live from outside the Allianz Arena in Munich as fans arrive for the opening match of Euro 2024 between Germany and Scotland.

Germany fans answered coach Julian Nagelsmann's call to "please be loud" on Friday 14 June, descending on Munich's medieval Marienplatz in their thousands to party with Scotland supporters and heading to a giant fan zone hours before the opener.

Scottish fans clad in kilts have dominated in the city centre for the last few days, playing bagpipes, chanting and endearing themselves to the locals, but Germany fans emerged to join the excitement, saying they were proud to host the tournament and ready to get behind their team.

Germany have won four World Cups and three European Championships but their stellar tournament reputation has been somewhat tarnished by a series of failures since their 2014 World Cup victory in Brazil.

They went out of the next two World Cups in the group stage, their worst showing in more than 80 years, and exited the last Euros in the round of 16.

Fans are desperate for a fresh start and some new hope.

Scotland, meanwhile, are hoping to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time this summer.