Watch live: Ross Bjork to be introduced as Ohio State athletic director at press conference

Ohio State has a new athletic director.

Ross Bjork was announced as the school's ninth athletic director and the successor to Gene Smith, who has been in the role since 2005, Tuesday. The OSU board of trustees must approve the hire at its next scheduled meeting in February.

Bjork will be introduced as the university's athletic director at noon on Wednesday at the Covelli Center.

Bjork has been Texas A&M's athletic director for the past five years after previous stints at Mississippi and Western Kentucky.

Bjork was at Texas A&M when football coach Jimbo Fisher was given a contract extension and a raise prior to the 2021 season.

After Fisher's extension, Texas A&M won 19 of its next 34 games with no bowl game appearances. He was fired Nov. 12 after the program's sixth win of the season against Mississippi State, triggering the largest contract buyout in college football history of $77 million.

At Ole Miss, the football program was charged with 21 recruiting violations by the NCAA. Sixteen recruiting violations were issued in January 2016 and eight additional violations were added in February 2017.

Football coach Hugh Freeze resigned from the program in July 2017 due to a "pattern of personal misconduct inconsistent with the standards we expect from the leader of our football team" including at least 12 phone calls to escort services.

Bjork has no ties to Ohio or the Big Ten.

