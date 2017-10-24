WATCH LIVE: Red Wings at Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres will look to build off of Saturday’s overtime victory when they host the Detroit Red Wings, a team looking to snap a four-game losing streak, on Tuesday.
You can catch tonight’s Atlantic Division contest on NBCSN (7:30 p.m. ET), or online via the live stream.
Here are some links to check out for tonight’s game:
