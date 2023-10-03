Watch live: OSU coach Ryan Day previews Ohio State vs. Maryland at press conference

After a week off, Ohio State football is back.

Coming off a 17-14 road win against Notre Dame Sept. 23, the No. 4 Buckeyes will host undefeated Maryland at noon Saturday on FOX.

With the Terrapins coming to Columbus, Ohio State will open its 2023 season facing five straight undefeated teams, having already beaten Indiana, Youngstown State, Western Kentucky and Notre Dame.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is scheduled to hold his weekly press conference at noon Tuesday to preview Ohio State vs. Maryland.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is expected to follow Day Tuesday.

Watch the press conference live here:

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ryan Day press conference: OSU coach previews Ohio State vs Maryland