NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman will join Mike Tirico to make a formal announcement regarding the NHL return date for the 2019-20 season as part of a live hour-long special today at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

WHAT: NHL Live: Return to Play announcement

WHEN: Tues., May 26 – 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

LIVESTREAM: You can watch a live stream of the announcement here

NHL on NBC analysts Eddie Olczyk and Patrick Sharp and representatives from the NHL Players’ Association will join the program to share their thoughts and provide analysis and reaction.

To clarify, Phase 1 involved players and others entering self-quarantine. Phase 2 involves small groups of players (the league specifies six players, with a limited number of staff) returning to team facilities for noncontact skating sessions.

This is the culmination of the both the league and the players working to get hockey back after COIVD-19 derailed the 2019-20 season for months. Last week, the NHLPA approved a 24-team, return-to-play format last week, which all but cemented today’s NHL return date announcement.

More details to come, so tune in tonight for more.

MORE:

• NHL targets early June for Phase 2 of return to play plans

• Which play-in playoff series would be the most exciting?

WATCH LIVE: NHL return date announcement from Gary Bettman on NBCSN originally appeared on NBCSports.com