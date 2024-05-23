Watch live: Louisville police give update on Scottie Scheffler’s PGA Championship incident

The Louisville Metro Police Department has scheduled an 11:30 a.m. press conference to discuss the May 17 incident outside Valhalla Golf Club that led to the arrest of professional golfer Scottie Scheffler ahead of the second round of the PGA Championship, according to reporting done by the Louisville Courier-Journal.

According to an arrest citation, Scheffler was driving eastbound in a marked PGA player vehicle toward Gate 1 when he pulled into a westbound lane, “where outbound traffic was flowing,” to bypass the backup caused by an earlier fatal collision.

LMPD Detective Bryan Gillis was “in the middle of the westbound lanes, in full uniform and a hi-visibility yellow reflective rain jacket,” when he stopped Scheffler and “attempted to give instructions,” the citation said.

LMPD alleged Scheffler “refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground. Detective Gillis suffered pain, swelling and abrasions to his left wrist and knee.”

Scheffler, who has since called the incident a “big misunderstanding,” and competed in the tournament later that day, is charged with second-degree assault of a police officer — a felony that carries years of prison time — as well as third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

His arraignment has been set for June 3.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek