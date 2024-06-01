Watch live: Loudoun United FC vs FC Tulsa

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Watch Loudoun United FC face off against FC Tulsa in the live stream player above.

Loudoun United FC is hosting FC Tulsa on Saturday night starting at 7 p.m. at Segra Field.

Stay on top of the season with Loudoun United FC

DC News Now is Loudoun United FC’s official media team. You’ll find the full 2024 schedule, including home games, here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.