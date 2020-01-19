Watch Live: Liverpool v. Manchester United

Nicholas Mendola

Marcus Rashford is not in the lineup as Manchester United attempts to secure a stunning result versus unbeaten rivals Liverpool.

Anfield is the scene for Sunday’s 11:30 a.m. ET kickoff (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is predictably going safe with his lineup, five traditional backs lining up with Fred and Nemanja Matic in midfield.

Anthony Martial, Daniel James, and Andreas Pereira will have to produce offense against a Liverpool team missing Fabinho and Naby Keita but loaded up with attackers.

LINEUPS

Liverpool


Manchester United


