Watch Live: Liverpool v. Manchester United

Marcus Rashford is not in the lineup as Manchester United attempts to secure a stunning result versus unbeaten rivals Liverpool.

Anfield is the scene for Sunday’s 11:30 a.m. ET kickoff (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

[ STREAM: Liverpool v. Man Utd ]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is predictably going safe with his lineup, five traditional backs lining up with Fred and Nemanja Matic in midfield.

Anthony Martial, Daniel James, and Andreas Pereira will have to produce offense against a Liverpool team missing Fabinho and Naby Keita but loaded up with attackers.

LINEUPS

Liverpool

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴 Our line-up to face @ManUtd 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 19, 2020





Manchester United

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 Here's your #MUFC starting XI for #LIVMUN… — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 19, 2020



