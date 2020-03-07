Liverpool host Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Jurgen Klopp’s men aim to get back on track after defeats to Watford, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid in recent weeks.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Reds are no longer unbeaten but they’re still 22 points clear atop the table and set to win the Premier League title in record time. So it’s not all doom and gloom for Klopp’s boys despite three away defeats on the spin in all competitions.

Bournemouth and Eddie Howe are desperate for points as they remain deep in the relegation battle and they have an extremely tough run of games to finish up the season with. The Cherries currently sit in the relegation zone on goal difference and when Bournemouth have played Liverpool over the years they have usually struggled, with Liverpool winning their last five games against Bournemouth by an aggregate score of 17-0.

In team news Liverpool are without injured goalkeeper Alisson so Adrian replaces him, while James Milner comes in at left back for Andy Robertson and Joe Gomez returns to center back.

Bournemouth make one change as Josh King is out with a hamstring injury and is replaced by Junior Stanislas.

LINEUPS





📝 TEAM NEWS 📝 🔺 King out with hamstring injury

🔺 Stanislas comes in out wide

🔺 Team unchanged elsewhere Here's how we line up for our @premierleague clash with Liverpool. Live blog 👉 https://t.co/kERDkrz4Hv#LIVBOU // #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/Jb1cDMkXYc — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) March 7, 2020





Watch Live: Liverpool v. Bournemouth originally appeared on NBCSports.com